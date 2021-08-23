.
Saudi Arabia launches online lost and found portal for Hajj pilgrims

A guide leads Muslims as they begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)
A guide leads Muslims as they begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia launches online lost and found portal for Hajj pilgrims

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Monday called on Hajj and Umrah performers who have lost items during their visits to holy sites to use the new online lost and found portal by the Kingdom’s General Commission for the Guardianship of Trust Funds for Minors and their Counterparts.

The commission describes the portal as an online service that enables Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers to submit a report about their missing items, along with their descriptions, and the identification papers of their ownership in order to receive them.

The head of the Commission, Mohammad bin Abdullah al-Aqla, explained that using the online platform will facilitate the process for pilgrims to find their missing items, which can be done by visiting the following link: https://wilayah.gov.sa/ar/electronicservices

