Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 

Kangaroo meat is seen on the left and a kangaroo in a cage is seen on the right in screengrabs from the video that went viral on social media in Saudi Arabia. (Screengrab)
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A group of men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ in a video that has since gone viral on social media in Saudi Arabia were in violation of the Kingdom’s regulations, authorities said in a statement on Saturday.

In the video, a man was seen boasting to his friends about the benefits of kangaroo meat while the animal sat in a cage in the back of a pick up truck.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is one of the best sources of meat, it is high in protein and low in fat,” the man tells one of his friends.

Mandi is a popular dish in the Gulf that consists mainly of meat and rice cooked with a special blend of spices. The dish originated from Yemen and is traditionally cooked with either lamb or chicken.

The video quickly sparked controversy online over whether eating kangaroo meat was permitted, prompting authorities to issue a statement.

Kangaroo meat is seen in a screengrab from the video that went viral on social media in Saudi Arabia. (Screengrab)
Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife said that the men had violated regulations that prohibited the killing or harming of live animal wildlife. The center had issued a license allowing one of the men to import the kangaroo for the purpose of selling and breeding, but not for slaughter.

The statement said the center was coordinating with the Ministry of Interior in regards to the legal procedures authorities will take.

It also urged people to learn more about the center’s regulations and prohibitions to ensure they do not violate any laws.

