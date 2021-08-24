.
.
.
.
Dubai private schools to return to full in-person learning from Oct. 3

A picture taken on March 15, 2020 shows school buses parked outside a closed school in Dubai. (AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Monday announced that private schools in Dubai will gradually return to full in-person learning by October 3, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The report said that the committee is allowing schools to conduct various activities while complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Strict adherence to safety protocols will ensure the success of the full in-person learning model in private schools,” DMO cited the committee as saying.

The decision for schools to return to full in-person learning was adopted Monday at a Supreme Committee meeting chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after extensive consultation with parents and school operators, according to the committee.

“Vaccination rates of 96 percent among teaching staff and 70 percent among school children aged 12-17 also supported the decision,” DMO reported.

Sheikh Mansoor said the committee’s decision forms part of a comprehensive strategic plan to accelerate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic without compromising on high precautionary standards.

DMO reported that Sheikh Mansoor said the decision reflects Dubai’s effective COVID-19 measures and successful vaccination campaign as well as efforts to ease the pandemic’s economic and social repercussions.

