Kuwait approves ‘Ronapreve’ antibody drug for COVID-19

Kuwait approved the emergency use of Ronapreve, an antibody treatment developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat COVID-19, local media on Monday cited the health ministry as saying.

The drug has been shown to be effective in reducing the likelihood of COVID-induced hospitalizations, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health Assistant Undersecretary for drug control, Dr. Abdullah al-Bader, said, according to the Kuwait Times.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Last week, the UK’s health regulator approved Ronapreve and said it was trying to roll it out to patients soon.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalization.

Ronapreve belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies which mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections. The drug is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination, the MHRA said.

According to al-Bader, the medication is a useful tool that will ease the strain on Kuwait’s hospitals.

The decision came after a review of clinical trial data showed the drug may be used to prevent and treat acute COVID-19 infections, the Kuwait Times reported.

Read more:

Kuwait’s private sector under threat as small businesses struggle to survive

UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19