Kuwait suspends passenger sea transport, shipping continues: Authority

Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but shipping operations continue, the Gulf Arab state’s ports authority said on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Ports Authority said in a Twitter post that the decision went into effect on Sunday.

#مؤسسة_الموانئ_الكويتية..

بناءاً على قرار اللجنة الوزارية

لطوارئ #كورونا ..

وقـف نقل الركاب البحري الجماعي من وإلى البلاد مع استمرار عمليات الشحن

إعتباراً من يوم الأحـد الموافق 22/8/2021

وذلك حتى إشعار آخر. pic.twitter.com/aXKxtUMxd3 — مؤسسة الموانئ الكويتية KPA (@KuwaitPorts) August 24, 2021

