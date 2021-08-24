.
Kuwait suspends passenger sea transport, shipping continues: Authority

An oil tanker loading crude at Mina Al AHmadi Port, 25 miles (40 km) south of Kuwait City AP
An oil tanker loading crude at Mina al-Ahmadi Port, 25 miles (40 km) south of Kuwait City. (AP)

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but shipping operations continue, the Gulf Arab state’s ports authority said on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Ports Authority said in a Twitter post that the decision went into effect on Sunday.

