Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name

An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior is set to limit the number of vehicles expats can register, as security sources say many of them own several cars and practice unlicensed trading and selling of vehicles, Kuwaiti daily newspaper Alrai reported.

According to the report, hundreds of expats in Kuwait own more than fifty cars each, as they practice the trade of buying, selling and leasing, without a license to do so, which prompted the General Traffic Department to study the legalization of limiting expat car ownership.

A survey carried out by the country’s Traffic Department found that used cars owned by Kuwaiti residents are being traded through buying and selling.

Security sources reportedly said many expats practicing vehicle trade are “making huge sums of money” without obtaining commercial licenses which are required to regulate the sale of vehicles, through which annual fees are collected by the Ministry of Commerce.

In March, it was reported that over 200,000 Kuwait-based expatriates lost their residencies in one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Kuwait’s National Assembly drafted a bill to limit the number of expatriate workers in the country and ban certain types of visa transfers.

