Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday signed an agreement to develop joint military cooperation between the two countries, according to the Kingdom’s deputy defense minister.

“I signed an agreement today with the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel General Alexander Fomin between the Kingdom and the Russian Federation aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries,” Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted.

Met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to explore ways to strengthen the military and defense cooperation between our two countries. We discussed our common endeavor to preserve stability and security in the region, and reviewed shared challenges facing our countries. pic.twitter.com/T7lVdITZPt — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 23, 2021

Prince Khalid met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu earlier in the day to “explore ways to strengthen the military and defense cooperation” between the two countries.

“We discussed our common endeavor to preserve stability and security in the region, and reviewed shared challenges facing our countries,” he added.

