Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted a drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed on Monday.

“The Houthi militia continue in their attempts to target civilians. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and infrastructure from hostile attempts,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

The latest attack comes over 24 hours after another drone launched by the Houthis targeting the same city was intercepted and destroyed.

The Iran-backed group has launched ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards Saudi Arabia multiple times in recent months, most of which have been thwarted, according to Saudi authorities.