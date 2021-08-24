.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

  • Font
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted a drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed on Monday.

“The Houthi militia continue in their attempts to target civilians. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and infrastructure from hostile attempts,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest attack comes over 24 hours after another drone launched by the Houthis targeting the same city was intercepted and destroyed.

The Iran-backed group has launched ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards Saudi Arabia multiple times in recent months, most of which have been thwarted, according to Saudi authorities.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram? ‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram?
Taliban say they retook three districts in northern Afghanistan Taliban say they retook three districts in northern Afghanistan
Jordan to allow 2,500 Afghans to transit on evacuation flights to US: Ministry Jordan to allow 2,500 Afghans to transit on evacuation flights to US: Ministry
Iran restarts fuel exports to Afghanistan after request from Taliban, tariffs cut Iran restarts fuel exports to Afghanistan after request from Taliban, tariffs cut
Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More