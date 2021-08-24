.
.
.
.
Saudi citizen arrested after slapping doctor in Mecca hospital

An aerial view shows the four-faced Mecca Clock Tower on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (Reuters)
An aerial view shows the four-faced Mecca Clock Tower on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. (Reuters)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published:

A Saudi man was arrested in Mecca after slapping a doctor and assaulting another doctor at a hospital on Monday, according to local media reports.

The man, who is reportedly in his 40s, slapped a female doctor and assaulted another doctor who was trying to calm him down in the ER.

Hospital security guards handed the man over to the police, according to a report by the Saudi Gazette.

“The assailant asked the doctor to look into his file, and upon reviewing it, she informed him that they were waiting for the results of the medical tests, but he assaulted her without any provocation with slapping in the face, and when another doctor came to calm down the assailant, he also assaulted him,” Hatem al-Masoudi, spokesman of the Makkah Health Cluster, was quoted by the Saudi Gazette as saying.

“This necessitated the intervention of the hospital’s security guards who overpowered the aggressor and handed him to the security authorities to complete the legal procedures against him,” he added.

