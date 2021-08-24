.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Value of Saudi Arabia’s June oil exports rise 123 pct to over $16 bln

  • Font
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Oil exports accounted for 72 percent of Saudi Arabia's total exports in June, up from 62 per cent in June last year. (Reuters)
Oil

Value of Saudi Arabia’s June oil exports rise 123 pct to over $16 bln

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in June increased 123 percent to 61.5 billion riyals ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier while non-oil exports rose by around 41 percent, official data showed on Tuesday.

Overall exports increased by nearly 92 percent in June compared to a year earlier when international trade was curbed by lockdown and travel disruptions related to the coronavirus crisis, said the General Authority for Statistics.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Oil exports accounted for 72 percent of total exports in June, up from 62 per cent in June last year, it said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, was hit hard last year as oil prices plummeted and measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its non-oil economy.

But the country’s gross domestic product in the second quarter grew for the first time since the coronavirus crisis, on the back of the easing of restrictions and rebounding oil prices.

China remained Saudi Arabia’s main trading partner in June, with exports there amounting to nearly 20 percent of total exports.

Imports from Turkey continued to be low. In June they fell to 5.7 million riyals from 21.8 in May, and from 712.4 million riyals in June last year.

Read more: Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profits more than doubles on higher oil prices, demand recovery

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram? ‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram?
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation
Jordan to allow 2,500 Afghans to transit on evacuation flights to US: Ministry Jordan to allow 2,500 Afghans to transit on evacuation flights to US: Ministry
Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More