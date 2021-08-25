.
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported

  • Font
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

A fire has broken out in the Port Said area near the Dubai airport, with social media videos showing massive plumes of smoke rising from behind a building.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) said that Dubai Civil Defense teams are dealing with a fire at a plastic materials warehouse in the Port Said area.

“No injuries reported from the incident,” DMO added.

