Riyadh police make arrests after five seen beating man and stealing phone

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
Crime

Riyadh police make arrests after five seen beating man and stealing phone

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya

Published: Updated:

Police in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh have arrested five people who were allegedly seen in a video clip beating a man and stealing his mobile phone.

Four Syrians and a Saudi national in their twenties were arrested, according to official news agency SPA. All five were in their twenties.

The group of alleged assailants were referred to the public prosecution.

A video clip allegedly showing the five suspects carrying out the theft was seen circulating on social media.

Authorities were able to identify the suspects from the video, SPA said.

