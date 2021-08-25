Riyadh police make arrests after five seen beating man and stealing phone

Police in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh have arrested five people who were allegedly seen in a video clip beating a man and stealing his mobile phone.

Four Syrians and a Saudi national in their twenties were arrested, according to official news agency SPA. All five were in their twenties.

The group of alleged assailants were referred to the public prosecution.

A video clip allegedly showing the five suspects carrying out the theft was seen circulating on social media.

Authorities were able to identify the suspects from the video, SPA said.

