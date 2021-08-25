Saudi Arabia outlines rules for resumption of in-person school learning

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday published general guidelines for schools operating in the upcoming academic year in the Kingdom.

The education ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, announced earlier this month that all students and school staff members must be fully vaccinated before the school year starts.

The guidelines state that schools must adhere to rules and protocols put in place by the Saudi Ministry of Health, and that students and staff members should continue to practice and apply COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Sanitization of classrooms and facilities must be done before and after students enter and exit.

If two or more positive COVID-19 cases are detected in different classes, in-person learning at school will be suspended, switching to distance learning.

If a single case is detected in a classroom then that class will be suspended and switched to distance learning, according to the guidelines.

A student suspected of being infected with COVID-19 will continue his/her studies remotely.

Students over the age of 12 who did not receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be counted as absent until their vaccination is completed.

The guidelines say that schools will allocate rooms for isolation in case of any suspected COVID-19 cases.

School activities that don’t allow social distancing will be suspended, the Ministry of Education added.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

