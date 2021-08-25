Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar FM meet in NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received on Wednesday Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in NEOM, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The two sides “reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation” between the two countries, and discussed regional and international developments, the press agency said.

SPA reported that the crown prince received a message from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the meeting.

#SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with #Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in NEOM, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.https://t.co/5kFNAB79Am pic.twitter.com/TzESgPoNq5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 25, 2021

Read more:

Qatar appoints ambassador to Saudi Arabia, says emir’s office

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector attracts $18.6 bln in past seven months

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait