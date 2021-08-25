.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar FM meet in NEOM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received on Wednesday Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in NEOM. (SPA)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received on Wednesday Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in NEOM, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two sides “reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation” between the two countries, and discussed regional and international developments, the press agency said.

SPA reported that the crown prince received a message from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the meeting.

