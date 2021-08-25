.
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition fighter jets. (Supplied)
Terrorism

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi air defenses on Wednesday intercepted a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s Khamis Mushait, according to the Arab Coalition.

“Houthi militias continue their attempts to target civilians and civilian objects,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” the statement added.

