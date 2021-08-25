.
Six-month visa extension for Dubai residents trapped abroad

flydubai
Flydubai issued details about Dubai residence visa holders have been granted a six-month visa extension. (Stock image)

Peter Donnelly, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Residence visa holders from Dubai that are unable to return from other countries due to flight restrictions have had their visas extended by six months. Flydubai issued details on its website updating protocols for travelers.

The airline said that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs made the decision.

People from six countries are eligible. Extensions are available to people in India, Pakistan, Sri Lank, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

The directive is only applicable to residents of the UAE. Tourists and jobseekers and people that have had the employment visas cancelled are omitted. Holders of visas that expired after April 10 will now be extended until November 10.

When the stranded resident enters the country, the system will give them a period of 30 days from the date of entry to change his/her status and renew their visas, the immigration department to The National.

