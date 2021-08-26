Abu Dhabi ranked safest city in the Middle East: Safe Cities Index 2021

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi was ranked as the safest city in the Middle East region, according to the Safe Cities Index 2021 published earlier this week.

Abu Dhabi scored “very high” in health security and infrastructure security, at 76.5 and 77.3 out of a score of 100, respectively.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Safe Cities Index 2021, a report from The Economist Intelligence Unit, ranks 60 cities across 76 indicators covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental security, according to its website.

#AbuDhabi has been ranked the safest city in the Middle East and Africa by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safest Cities Index 2021. pic.twitter.com/hgCthT8EOT — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 24, 2021

The UAE capital scored 66.9 out of 100 in overall security, 66.8 in digital security, and 67 in personal security, all deemed “high” scores by the index.

When it comes to the “COVID-19 pandemic and the understanding of health security,” Abu Dhabi ranked 12th worldwide with a score of 76.5/100, while Dubai ranked 13th with a score of 75.5.

Abu Dhabi & Dubai top regional cities in the Safe Cities Index 2021 by @TheEconomist. #UAE pic.twitter.com/pM65v8rvCd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 23, 2021

In 2020, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.

According to this year’s Safe Cities Index results, Dubai scored “very high” in health security and infrastructure security, and “high” in digital security and personal security.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai were considered cities that have “a smart city plan” and explicitly focus on cybersecurity of the smart city infrastructure and network, the index said.

Read more:

Safest coronavirus countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE rank in top 20 of COVID-19 analysis

Safest countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia rank in top 10 of Gallup Law and Order Index