Riyadh police take legal action against Saudi woman who insulted officer on video

Riyadh police on Wednesday said authorities took legal action against a Saudi woman who verbally insulted a security officer, recorded the incident in a video and posted it on social media.

The media spokesman for the Riyadh region’s police department said the security officer was performing his duties and enforcing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Saudi authorities are enforcing COVID-19 guidelines and rules including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and presenting the Ministry of Health’s coronavirus tracking app “Tawakkalna” in all public places.

The woman attempted to prevent the officer from issuing her a fine by verbally insulting him.

The video, taken by the woman, circulated on social media sites.

The woman, who is said to be in her thirties, was handed over to the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution, the spokesman said.

