Saudi Arabia condemns Kabul airport blasts, follows Afghanistan developments

Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday the two bombings that targeted Kabul airport in Afghanistan and led to multiple causalities and dozens of wounded, the Foreign Ministry said.

Two explosions rocked the crowded gates of Kabul airport on Thursday, leading to at least 13 deaths and 60 wounded, among them civilians and US personnel.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which led to a number of deaths and injuries. The Kingdom is still following with interest the current events in the sisterly country of Afghanistan,” state news agency SPA reported.

“The ministry expressed the Kingdom's hope for the stability of the situation in Afghanistan as soon as possible, stressing at the same time its support for the Afghan people,” the report added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom's position of “rejecting those criminal acts, which are incompatible with all religious principles and moral and human values.”

