.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

  • Font
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercept a Houthi explosive drone. (File photo: supplied)

Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted an explosive drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed on Thursday.

“The Houthi militia continue in their attempts to target civilians. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and infrastructure from hostile attempts,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-backed group has launched ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards Saudi Arabia multiple times in recent months, most of which have been thwarted, according to Saudi authorities.

Last week, Iranian expert Haidar Sirjan and nine other Iran-backed Houthi militants, including two colonels, were killed following an airstrike by the Arab Coalition forces on Houthi sites in Marib, according to Yemen’s minister of information Moammar al-Eryani.

Read more:

Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship

Arab Coalition airstrike kills Iranian expert: Yemen’s Information Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US worried about potential collapse in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile technology US worried about potential collapse in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile technology
Iran to be ‘big topic’ of talks between Israel’s PM, US President Biden: Official Iran to be ‘big topic’ of talks between Israel’s PM, US President Biden: Official
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’ Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’
Six-month visa extension for Dubai residents trapped abroad Six-month visa extension for Dubai residents trapped abroad
Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More