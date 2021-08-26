Saudi Arabia intercepts explosive Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted an explosive drone that was launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed on Thursday.

“The Houthi militia continue in their attempts to target civilians. We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and infrastructure from hostile attempts,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

The Iran-backed group has launched ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards Saudi Arabia multiple times in recent months, most of which have been thwarted, according to Saudi authorities.

Last week, Iranian expert Haidar Sirjan and nine other Iran-backed Houthi militants, including two colonels, were killed following an airstrike by the Arab Coalition forces on Houthi sites in Marib, according to Yemen’s minister of information Moammar al-Eryani.

