Senior UAE official holds talks with Qatar’s emir: Statement

A senior United Arab Emirates official held talks with Qatar’s emir in Doha on Thursday in the first such visit in four years.

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, a brother of the UAE’s ruler, met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Qatari ruler’s office said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to end the dispute that had led them to sever ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations that Doha supported terrorism.

Riyadh and Cairo have led efforts to mend ties and appointed ambassadors to Qatar, while Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so. All but Bahrain have restored travel and trade links.

Sheikh Tahnoun and the Qatari emir discussed strengthening cooperation particularly in economic and trade areas and in investment projects, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have sought to contain regional tensions, including with their rival Iran, as the US on which they have long relied on for security reduces its military involvement in the wider region.

The two nations could gain from investment by small but wealthy Qatar, the world’s top supplier of liquefied natural gas.

Another senior Emirati official said last week the UAE was “building bridges” as it focuses on economic development in its domestic and foreign policy.

