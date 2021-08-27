Saudi Arabia sends plane full of aid, supplies, food to Algeria: SPA

Saudi Arabia sent a plane full of food, medicine and other supplies to Algeria as it looked to help the country cope with the massive wildfires that tore through Algeria, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The air bridge was conducted by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) at the direction of King Salman.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This initiative comes as an affirmation of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom in extending a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries during various crises,” the SPA said. “It is proof of the strong relations that bring together the two brotherly countries.”

Almost 100 people were killed earlier this month after a scorching heatwave in the North African country.

Read more: Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail