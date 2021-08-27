.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia sends plane full of aid, supplies, food to Algeria: SPA

  • Font
Saudi Arabia delivers medicine, food and other supplies to Algeria, Aug. 26, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia delivers medicine, food and other supplies to Algeria, Aug. 26, 2021. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia sends plane full of aid, supplies, food to Algeria: SPA

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia sent a plane full of food, medicine and other supplies to Algeria as it looked to help the country cope with the massive wildfires that tore through Algeria, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The air bridge was conducted by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) at the direction of King Salman.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This initiative comes as an affirmation of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom in extending a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries during various crises,” the SPA said. “It is proof of the strong relations that bring together the two brotherly countries.”

Almost 100 people were killed earlier this month after a scorching heatwave in the North African country.

Read more: Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
Top Content
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded Warning: Graphic footage of Kabul airport blast aftermath, five dead, dozens wounded
Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy Saudi citizens throng restaurants, cafes as staycations boost economy
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More