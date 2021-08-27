.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant begins operations at second unit

  • Font
This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency, shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert. The UAE on Sunday denied a claim by Yemen's Shiite rebels that a rebel-fired missile targeted the plant. (Arun Girija/Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation/WAM via AP)
File photo of Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert. (AP)

UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant begins operations at second unit

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The second unit of United Arab Emirates’ only nuclear power plant has started operations, UAE leaders announced on Twitter on Friday.

“Operations started at Unit 2 at the Barakah nuclear energy plant,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s representative in the western region of Abu Dhabi. “This is a new achievement in the energy sector that reflects UAE’s ability to develop strategic mega projects and its commitment to sustainability and economic growth.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Abu Dhabi emirate is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the oil producing state's efforts to diversify its energy mix.

The first unit of the plant started commercial operations in April. Unit 2 was issued an operating license in March this year.

When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity -- equivalent to around 25 percent of the UAE’s peak demand.

Read more: UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant begins commercial operations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
Top Content
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times
Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO
US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie US will retaliate against ISIS for Kabul airport bombings: CENTCOM Chief Mckenzie
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More