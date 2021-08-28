Reports of missiles targeting US base near Iraq border, Kuwait says none crossed over

Three missiles targeted the US military base near the Jraischan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait, Baghdad-based Sumaria TV reported on Friday.

“Two missiles targeted the area surrounding the US military base in Jraischan border crossing between with Kuwait. The Third missile overshot the base and moved towards Kuwaiti lands,” Sumaria TV said.

However, Kuwait’s state news agency reported: “Kuwait Army Chief of Staff denied what was being circulated through various media outlets regarding three missiles crossing the Kuwaiti airspace. It stressed that the Kuwaiti border is stable and secure.”

Kuwait, which borders Iraq and lies near Iran at the north end of the Gulf, has a large US military presence. The United States uses bases in Kuwait as staging hubs, training ranges and logistical support for regional operations. Bases used by the United States include Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Ali Al Salem Air Field and the naval base Camp Patriot.

Locations of American forces and contractors in Iraq have been regularly targeted with missile attacks. The attacks have been claimed by groups that both US and Iraqi officials have described as smokescreens for well-known Iran-aligned armed factions in Iraq.

