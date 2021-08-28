.
Saudi Arabia foils six attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills

In the first attempt, 145,340 Captagon pills were found hidden inside the exhaust pipe of one of the trucks coming through the port, after it had been isolated with thermal insulation. (SPA)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has foiled six attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills hidden in shipments at the Haditha port, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced.

The authority said that when a number of shipments were subjected to customs procedures and examined through x-ray devices and sniffer dogs, the quantities of Captagon pills were found hidden in various ways.

In the first attempt, 145,340 Captagon pills were found hidden inside the exhaust pipe of one of the trucks coming through the port, after it had been isolated with thermal insulation.

The second attempt was hidden in a shipment of pomegranate molasses in which the smuggler tried to bring in 73,988 Captagon pills in a cache prepared for the purpose of smuggling under the refrigeration device of the truck carrying the shipment.

In the third attempt, the authority’s employees at the port were able to foil the smuggling of 95,950 Captagon pills which were hidden inside truck batteries, after unloading them from their mechanical parts, and technically filling them with the pills.

“Authorities confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and is standing by against the attempts of smugglers in order to achieve one of its most important tasks, which is the security and protection of society,” the Saudi Press agency quoted the authority as saying.

