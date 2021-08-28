UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid meets Iran foreign minister

UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai met with Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on the sidelines of a summit in Baghdad on Saturday.

“I wish him success in his new duties through the development of positive relations with neighboring countries and consolidating relations based on the principles of wisdom and the interests of nations. And as always, our greetings to the Iranian nation, a neighbor and a friend,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed was leading the UAE's delegation participating in the Baghdad summit in Iraq.

The UAE, along with other Gulf countries, have long said Iran needed to stop its malign activities in the region through providing financial and military support to its network of proxy militias across the Middle East.

The Gulf countries have also sought to bolster their defense capabilities with US arms purchases to protect themselves against the threat posed by Iran.

The new Iranian regime under the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi and his top diplomat Amirabdollahian promises to be a strictly hardline regime with analysts expecting rigid foreign policy to serve the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s vision of Iran’s place in the region’s strategic landscape.

