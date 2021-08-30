.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia intercepts two explosive Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushait

  • Font
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Saudi Air Defenses intercept a Houthi explosive drone. (File photo: Supplied)

Saudi Arabia intercepts two explosive Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushait

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said on Sunday evening.

“The Houthi militia deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are dealing with the threats firmly to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the years long war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.

But the Houthis have refused to engage in ceasefire talks. The Houthis have rejected a meeting with the UN special envoy for Yemen, escalated an offensive on one of the final government strongholds in the north of Yemen and continuously attack Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones and missiles.

Read more:

Houthi strikes on airbase kill at least 30 pro-government troops in Yemen: Sources

Yemen’s president says Houthis ‘will pay the price’ for attack on al-Anad airbase

Houthi court sentences 11 Yemenis to death, including two women and a professor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
At least two dead including child in blast near Kabul airport: Reports At least two dead including child in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report US blew up last CIA base in Kabul to keep equipment, data away from Taliban: Report
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
What happened in Afghanistan will not happen in Iraq: Iraqi military What happened in Afghanistan will not happen in Iraq: Iraqi military
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More