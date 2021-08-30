Saudi foreign ministry condemns Houthi attack on Yemen airbase

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has condemned an attack on an airbase in Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthi militia that killed at least 30 Arab coalition troops on Sunday.

A statement tweeted Monday by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack on al-Anad airbase in Lahj province that killed at least 30 and injured at least 60 coalition troops.

“The ministry underscores the Kingdom’s solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Yemen, and reaffirms the Kingdom’s position, which calls for the end of the flow of weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia, and preventing the proliferation of weapons inside Yemen, and guaranteeing that the Houthis cease their violations of UN resolutions,” the statement said.

“The ministry affirms the Kingdom’s consistent support to the Yemeni people and their legitimate government in reaching a comprehensive political resolution to the Yemeni crisis in a manner that will ensure stability, security, and prosperity for Yemen and its people,” the ministry added.

The ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Yemen.

