Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen that was targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Tuesday.

“The Attempt by the Houthi Terrorist Militia to deliberately attack Abha airport is a war crime,” the Coalition said. “We are taking operational measures to deal with sources of the threat to protect civilians and civilian targets.”

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure.

Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sana’a, while the government is based in the city of Aden.

