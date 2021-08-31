.
.
.
.
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

This combination of pictures provided by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media on February 10 shows wreckage of a drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen toward the Abha international airport. (File photo: Saudi Ministry of Media)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen that was targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport on Tuesday.

“The Attempt by the Houthi Terrorist Militia to deliberately attack Abha airport is a war crime,” the Coalition said. “We are taking operational measures to deal with sources of the threat to protect civilians and civilian targets.”

Iran backs the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) supplies the Houthis with missiles, drones, and training, allowing the group to target airports and other critical infrastructure.

Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sana’a, while the government is based in the city of Aden.

Read more:

Saudi foreign ministry condemns Houthi attack on Yemen airbase

Yemen’s president says Houthis ‘will pay the price’ for attack on al-Anad airbase

Houthi strikes on airbase kill at least 30 pro-government troops in Yemen: Sources

