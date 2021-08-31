.
Arab Coalition destroys drones launchpad in Yemen’s capital Sanaa

A drone aircraft is put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. Houthi Media Office/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A drone aircraft is put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office July 9, 2019. (Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition has targeted and destroyed a drone launchpad in the Yemeni capital Sanaa used for “hostile” operations to launch explosive drones against Saudi Arabia, the coalition confirmed in a statement.

The latest attack comes after at least eight people were injured on Monday in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport that also damaged a civilian airplane.

According to Al Arabiya sources, shrapnel, or fragments from the drone, had scattered across the airport grounds when the drone was destroyed, resulting in the injuries.

The Houthis regularly launch attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemeni areas under the control of the internationally-recognized government. Iran backs the group in its fight against the Yemeni Armed Forces and supplies the Houthis with weapons, drones, and military training as well.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Jazan.

The Arab Coalition had said that air defense forces “thwarted the militias’ futile attempts” to target the Kingdom.

