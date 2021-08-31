.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran says planning new round of talks with Saudi Arabia

  • Font
Iran Saudi Arabia Flags
Iran and Saudi Arabia flags. (Supplied)

Iran says planning new round of talks with Saudi Arabia

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran plans to hold a “forth round of talks” with Saudi Arabia in Iraq after the new Iranian government is set up, the Iranian ambassador in Baghdad said on Tuesday.

“We have had three rounds of negotiations with the Saudi side, and the fourth round is to be held after the formation of a new Iranian government," said Iraj Masjedi, Iran's ambassador to Iraq, according by ISNA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia and Iran began talks in April in an effort to contain tensions between them. Iraq’s president had said Baghdad hosted the talks.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have long criticized Iran for its malign activities in the region through its network of proxies in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. The Gulf countries have also condemned Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.

Saudi ambassador Rayed Krimly, head of policy planning at the Kingdom’s foreign ministry, confirmed Riyadh was in talks with Tehran in comments made to Reuters in May.

He said the talks were aimed at exploring ways to reduce the tensions in the region and that Saudi Arabia wanted to see actions rather than words.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had said in April that Iran is a neighboring country and all Riyadh asked for was that Tehran maintain a good relationship to drive prosperity and growth in the region.

Read more:

Iran reports ‘good progress’ on talks with Saudi Arabia, says more work needed

Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome

Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Afghan family says US drone strike killed 10, including seven children: Report Afghan family says US drone strike killed 10, including seven children: Report
Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US withdrawal Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US withdrawal
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More