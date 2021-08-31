Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet calls Houthi attempted attack on Abha airport ‘a war crime’

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, condemned on Tuesday the Houthi attempted attack on Abha airport, saying it constituted as a war crime, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The cabinet considered the Houthis two attempts to attack Abha International airport “in a systematic and deliberate manner.. as a continuation of hostilities and a war crime targeting travelers of different nationalities and airport employees,” SPA reported.

Eight staff members of the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia were injured when the Arab Coalition intercepted a drone that was targeting the airport on Tuesday, the coalition’s spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said earlier.

The attempted attack came just hours after the Iran-backed Houthi militia had launched an explosive drone towards the airport.

“At (0906) Tuesday (31 August 2021), a second attempt to target traveling civilians and staff at Abha International Airport by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia using a bomb-laden drone was thwarted,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

Shrapnel, or fragments of the drone, scattered around the premises of the airport when it was destroyed by the coalition, injuring the staff members.

