.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet calls Houthi attempted attack on Abha airport ‘a war crime’

  • Font
الملك سلمان خلال مجلس الوزارء
King Salman bin Abdulaziz during a meeting with the Council of Ministers. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet calls Houthi attempted attack on Abha airport ‘a war crime’

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, condemned on Tuesday the Houthi attempted attack on Abha airport, saying it constituted as a war crime, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The cabinet considered the Houthis two attempts to attack Abha International airport “in a systematic and deliberate manner.. as a continuation of hostilities and a war crime targeting travelers of different nationalities and airport employees,” SPA reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Eight staff members of the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia were injured when the Arab Coalition intercepted a drone that was targeting the airport on Tuesday, the coalition’s spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said earlier.

The attempted attack came just hours after the Iran-backed Houthi militia had launched an explosive drone towards the airport.

“At (0906) Tuesday (31 August 2021), a second attempt to target traveling civilians and staff at Abha International Airport by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia using a bomb-laden drone was thwarted,” al-Maliki said in a statement.

Shrapnel, or fragments of the drone, scattered around the premises of the airport when it was destroyed by the coalition, injuring the staff members.

Read more:

Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

Saudi foreign ministry condemns Houthi attack on Yemen airbase

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen
To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More