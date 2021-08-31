The Houthis dropped the peace option in implementation of Iran’s agenda: Yemen’s PM

The Houthi coup militia chose to drop the option of peace and insist on trading Yemeni blood in implementation of the agenda and instructions of the Iranian regime, said Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik on Monday.

He added that the continuous escalation of the Houthi militia and the war crimes it is committing against the Yemeni people and its repeated targeting of civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, without any consideration for international lobbying for a political solution, is an indication that it has dropped the option of peace and insisted on gambling with Yemeni blood in implementation of the agenda and instructions of the Iranian regime.

These statements were said during his meeting with the Chargé d’Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy in Yemen, Sijneh Goro Jilin, where they discussed the latest developments in the national arena, the ongoing UN preparations for holding a humanitarian conference to support Yemen next month, and joint coordination with Yemen’s partners from countries and donor organizations to make it a success.

The Yemeni prime minister also expressed his aspiration for a more effective role for Norway through its membership in the UN Security Council, to put more pressure on the Houthi militia and its supporters in Tehran to implement the three references for a political solution that are agreed upon.

He described these references as the surest and only way towards peace and stability in Yemen.

The prime minister reiterated his government’s firm and principled position in achieving lasting and just peace in accordance with the three agreed references and supporting the efforts of the UN envoy to achieve this.

Abdulmalik also drew attention to his government’s plans to deal with the existing challenges in various fields and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, and the international support required in this aspect, in addition to the ongoing efforts to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in all its aspects, with the support and care of Saudi Arabia.

In turn, the Chargé d’Affairs of the Norwegian Embassy offered her country’s condolences to the Yemeni government and people for the victims of al-Anad base, stressing her country’s continued support for the Yemeni government and people until peace is achieved, and keenness to intensify economic, humanitarian and relief support to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis.

