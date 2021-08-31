UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The United Arab Emirates condemned the Iran-backed Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Tuesday, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Eight people were injured after an explosive drone targeting Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia was intercepted and destroyed, the Arab Coalition said earlier in the day.

According to Al Arabiya sources, shrapnel, or fragments from the drone, had scattered across the airport grounds when the drone was destroyed, resulting in the injuries.

The UAE said that targeting the airport is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and travelers, adding that it is a war crime that requires taking all necessary measures to protect civilian objects from the threats of the Houthis.

The statement on WAM stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability.

The Iran-backed Houthis regularly launch attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemeni areas under the control of the internationally-recognized government. Iran backs the group in its fight against the Yemeni Armed Forces and supplies the Houthis with weapons, drones, and military training as well.

