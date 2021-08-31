UAE president approves decree governing accountability of ministers, senior officials

The President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved a decree governing accountability of ministers and senior federal officials to promote transparency, according to the Dubai Media Office (DMO).

“To enhance the accountability and transparency across the UAE Federal Government, the UAE President has approved a decree governing accountability of minister and senior federal officials,” DMO quoted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the ruler of Dubai, as saying.

The Dubai ruler said the country’s Public Prosecution will receive complaints against any senior official, adding that they will be referred to investigation in coordination with the UAE Cabinet.

The Public Prosecutor can “ban any senior official from travel, freeze funds if needed, and senior officials can be dismissed for administrative& financial violations,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We are a law-abiding country, the integrity and transparency of our federal government is a top priority,” he added, according to DMO.

