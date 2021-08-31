.
US condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport

The remnants of the destroyed Houthi drone that was launched towards Abha airport. (SPA)
Terrorism

Blinken said the the Houthi attacks were “perpetuating the conflict, prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people, and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment.”

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The top US diplomat condemned the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport hours after the Iran-backed group targeted the civilian airport with a bomb-laden drone.

“The United States strongly condemns the recent Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia that struck the civilian airport in Abha, wounding eight civilians and damaging a commercial airliner,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Eight staff members of the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia were injured when the Arab Coalition intercepted a drone targeting the airport on Tuesday, the coalition’s spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said earlier.

He cited the more than 240 attacks carried out by Houthis on Saudi Arabia just this year.

Blinken also criticized the Houthi’s offensive on Yemen’s Marib, one of the government’s last strongholds.

“This costly, stalemated offensive is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis,” Blinken said.

He added: “The Houthi attacks are perpetuating the conflict, prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people, and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment.”

Blinken called on the Houthis to “uphold a ceasefire” and take part in negotiations to solve the yearslong war in Yemen.

Since entering the White House, the Biden administration has softened Washington’s stance on the Houthis with the hopes of increased cooperation and coordination from the group.

But lifting sanctions and terror designations on the group and its officials has led to a noticeably emboldened side.

