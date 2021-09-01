.
Palestinian artist Mohammed Assaf’s wax figure unveiled on Dubai Eye

  • Font
Palestinian artist Mohammed Assaf meets his wax figure in Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye). (Supplied)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Madame Tussauds has unveiled one of its latest celebrity wax figures, this time of Palestinian artist Mohammed Assaf, in a “magical moment” on the Dubai Eye (Ain Dubai).

On Wednesday, Assaf met his wax figure for the first time inside the world’s largest observation wheel located on Blue Waters Island.

“I’m so happy to be featured in the museum located Dubai, in an Arab country after visiting the one in London,” Assaf told Al Arabiya English. “It’s amazing to be a part of the one in Dubai with other Arab artists.”


The museum described this moment as a “dream come true” for the artist who grew up in a refugee camp on the Gaza Strip before he shot to stardom after winning Arab Idol in 2013.

Assaf is seen as a hero for the people of Palestine and he said he’s proud to be the first Palestinian artist to be represented in such an international museum.

“I do feel that I have a responsibility towards my people to carry their voices, their dreams, their hopes to the world so they can be heard,” he said. “I am very happy to be featured among some of the biggest names in the world at Madame Tussauds.”

The wax figure took three months to complete in London where “real hair” was inserted “strand by strand,” the museum said.

Assaf’s figure will be featured in the museum’s “A-list party rooms” where other 60 international celebrities will be on show, including 16 brand-new figures from the Middle East such as Balqees Fathi, Maya Diab, and Nancy Ajram.

