.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia foils several attempts to smuggle amphetamine pills, khat, hashish

  • Font
Members of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control display amphetamine pills seized after foiling an attempt to smuggle more than 19 million amphetamine pills into Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Members of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control display amphetamine pills seized after foiling an attempt to smuggle more than 19 million amphetamine pills into Saudi Arabia. (File photo: SPA)
Crime

Saudi Arabia foils several attempts to smuggle amphetamine pills, khat, hashish

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s customs have foiled attempts of people trying to smuggle 29 tons of khat, 490 kilograms of hashish and more than 1.5 million amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom, the Ministry of Interior reported on Tuesday.

The attempts were reportedly thwarted in Jizan, Tabuk and the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As of yet, 27 people have been accused. Twelve were Saudi residents, with eight Yemenis, four Egyptians and three Ethiopians, according to the interior ministry’s statement.

The necessary procedures have been completed and the smuggled goods handed over to the authorities, Colonel Al-Qarini was reported as saying in the statement. He added that the border guards are continuing to confront all smuggling attempts with due diligence and determination.

Attempts to smuggle narcotics into Saudi Arabia is on the rise.

Saudi Arabia foils six attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia foils six attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills. (SPA)

On Saturday the authorities stopped six drug smuggling attempts which included more than 1.1 million Captagon tablets hidden in shipments at the Haditha port, according to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. After going through the country’s strict customs procedures, the drugs were found to be hidden in various ways, with some found in exhaust pipes and truck batteries.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils six attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills

Lebanon’s army raids huge Captagon amphetamine manufacturing plant in Bekaa valley

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 8.7mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military US ‘demilitarized’ over 150 aircrafts, vehicles before departing Kabul: Military
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours Arab Coalition destroys three Houthi explosive drones in Yemeni airspace within hours
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More