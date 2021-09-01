Saudi Arabia’s pavilion second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, holds LEED certification

With an area of 13,059 sq meters, Saudi Arabia’s pavilion, which holds LEED Platinum certification, will be the second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Tuesday.

“Designed in an innovative and sustainable way, the [Saudi] pavilion tells viewers about the nature of the Kingdom and [is] a glimpse into its history and future,” WAM said in an infographic.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Expo 2020 Dubai will take place from October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022.

According to WAM, the pavilion includes the “Vision” showcase, a giant 30-meter ball placed on interactive flooring that takes you on a visual and audio journey.

There will also be a business park, which will be a platform for building various investment opportunities and partnerships.

An exploration area will be a part of the pavilion, where visitors can learn about Saudi Arabia’s role in various fields, including investment, energy, economy, and the arts.

The Kingdom’s pavilion holds LEED Platinum certification, a green building rating system.

LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is a part of the US Green Building Council.

According to its website, LEED certification provides independent verification of a building or neighborhood’s green features, allowing for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of resource-efficient, high-performing, healthy, cost-effective buildings.”

Through its unique pavilion at "Expo 2020 Dubai", the Kingdom offers an open invitation to explore the country’s rich heritage, diverse people, vast opportunities, and natural wonders. #KSAatExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/uGkiLWpUxh — Saudi Arabia at Expo 2020 Dubai (@KSAExpo2020) August 8, 2021

“Our participation at Expo 2020 Dubai revolves around creating a thought-provoking and memorable journey which invites global audiences to experience the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for themselves,” according to the official KSA Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We want people around the world to connect and learn more about our nation. Visit our pavilion to discover our country, the people and their stories,” the website added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion

What to see at Expo 2020 Dubai: Flash mobs, singing robots and self-driving cars

Saudi Arabia announces completion of construction of its Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020