UAE Public Prosecution outlines penalty for unlawfully intercepting phone calls 

The United Arab Emirates’ Public Prosecution has outlined the penalties associated with intercepting phone call contents illegally or without permission from the competent judicial authorities, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

“[Those who break the law] shall be sentenced to detention and/or a fine, whoever intercepts the contents of telephone calls without prior permission by the competent judicial authorities, pursuant to Article (72) bis 2 of the Federal Decree- Law no. 3 of 2003 on the Regulation of Telecommunication Sector, as amended,” the tweet, published on Wednesday, read.

The move to post the information was part of the Public Prosecution’s efforts to strengthen compliance on the matter, as well as to heighten legal culture and raise awareness among members of the public, WAM reported on Wednesday.

President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also recently approved a decree to better govern the accountability of ministers and senior federal officials in an effort to promote transparency, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported on Tuesday.

“To enhance the accountability and transparency across the UAE Federal Government, the UAE President has approved a decree governing accountability of minister and senior federal officials,” said ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, according to DMO.

Under this move, the Public Prosecution will now be able to receive complaints against any senior official which can eventually be referenced to investigation in coordination with the UAE cabinet.

“We are a law-abiding country, the integrity and transparency of our federal government is a top priority,” he added.

