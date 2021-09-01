.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US defense secretary thanks GCC countries for their role in Afghanistan evacuation

  • Font
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2021. (Reuters)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2021. (Reuters)

US defense secretary thanks GCC countries for their role in Afghanistan evacuation

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Tuesday thanked members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for their roles in Afghanistan evacuation efforts, according to press releases by the US Department of Defense.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a phone call with the United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi), Secretary Austin conveyed his appreciation for the UAE’s “instrumental role as a transit location as the US military conducted the evacuation and retrograde mission from Afghanistan,” according to a press release.

Last week, US President Joe Biden thanked the UAE and its leadership for their support in helping evacuate American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan in a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Secretary Austin also spoke with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for Qatar’s “critical support” to US operations in Afghanistan.

The defense secretary expressed his thanks for Bahrain’s role as a transit location in evacuation, in a phone call with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

According to a press release, Secretary Austin thanked Kuwait’s Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber al-Ali Al Sabah for his country’s “generous role” in Afghanistan, and the two sides reaffirmed the strength of the US-Kuwait partnership.

Read more:

Biden thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan: WAM

UAE joins int’l community to bolster humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan: WAM

France’s foreign minister in UAE to oversee Afghan exodus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Top Content
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Biden in 2008 left behind in Afghanistan: Report
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters Panjshir resistance says retaliated against Taliban attack, killed 7 of its fighters
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More