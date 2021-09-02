.
Qatar working with Taliban to restart operating Kabul airport: FM

Taliban forces patrol at a runway a day after U.S troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations in Kabul airport.

Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at a joint press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Doha.

