Saudi Arabia signs maritime transport agreement with Iraq

Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed a maritime transport cooperation agreement on Thursday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Transport General Authority Engineer Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser and the Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser al-Shibli signed the agreement during a meeting on Thursday.



“The agreement is part of a series of actions that the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council implements to enhance relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Iraq at the strategic level and to open new aspects for cooperation in various fields,” according to the press agency.





The deal between the two gulf countries will increase the movement of commercial ships to “transport passengers and goods, encouraging commercial exchange.”



The ministers agreed on methods for port access, according to SPA. The topic of emergency and marine accidents in the territorial water were also discussed.



The deal also aims offer “facilitations for maritime transport companies, ships and personnel, in addition to mutual recognition of documents of ships and sailors for both countries, and coordinating positions of both countries in international maritime conferences,” SPA concluded.

