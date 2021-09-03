Abu Dhabi Police seizes 815 kilograms of narcotics after monitoring social media

Abu Dhabi Police and its partners have smashed a drug trafficking ring comprising 142 members of various nationalities and seized 816 kilograms of narcotic substances, according to a statement released by WAM.

Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of APD’s Criminal Security Sector Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri said that the anti-narcotics men monitored random messages sent through a social media platform containing pictures, videos, and audio messages to promote drugs and claiming their ability to deliver these illegal substances anywhere in the country.

The gang leaders used international phone numbers to spread propaganda randomly to promote narcotic substances, he explained.

After launching a search and investigation, the anti-narcotics officers nabbed the drug peddlers when they were trying to place the drugs in separate locations for delivery, he said.

Abu Dhabi Police dealt a painful blow to the drug traffickers and distributors, catching them red-handed and referred them to the judiciary for trial, he added.

