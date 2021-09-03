.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Abu Dhabi Police seizes 815 kilograms of narcotics after monitoring social media

  • Font
narcotic substances
Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and its partners have smashed a drug trafficking ring comprising 142 members of various nationalities and seized 816kg of narcotic substances. (WAM)

Abu Dhabi Police seizes 815 kilograms of narcotics after monitoring social media

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Police and its partners have smashed a drug trafficking ring comprising 142 members of various nationalities and seized 816 kilograms of narcotic substances, according to a statement released by WAM.

Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of APD’s Criminal Security Sector Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri said that the anti-narcotics men monitored random messages sent through a social media platform containing pictures, videos, and audio messages to promote drugs and claiming their ability to deliver these illegal substances anywhere in the country.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The gang leaders used international phone numbers to spread propaganda randomly to promote narcotic substances, he explained.

After launching a search and investigation, the anti-narcotics officers nabbed the drug peddlers when they were trying to place the drugs in separate locations for delivery, he said.

Abu Dhabi Police dealt a painful blow to the drug traffickers and distributors, catching them red-handed and referred them to the judiciary for trial, he added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 8.7mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans

Saudi Arabia foils six attempts to smuggle more than 1.1 million Captagon pills

Lebanon’s army raids huge Captagon amphetamine manufacturing plant in Bekaa valley

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort ‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More