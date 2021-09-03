.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 66,000 alcohol bottles, eight people arrested

  • Font
A member of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority opening a package used to smuggle alcohol. (Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority)
A stock image of wine bottles. (Pixabay)
Crime

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 66,000 alcohol bottles, eight people arrested

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Eight people were arrested after authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted attempts to smuggle large quantities of alcohol into the country hidden in orange juice and drinking water containers, according to SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three smuggling operations attempting to import a total of 66,312 bottles of alcohol through Jeddah and al-Batha ports were intercepted, it was announced on Friday.

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority carried out the three raids.

A package used to smuggle alcohol into Saudi Arabia. (Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority)
A package used to smuggle alcohol into Saudi Arabia. (Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority)

The first saw 25,380 bottles seized from a truck after smugglers attempted to bring them through al-Batha port hidden in orange juice containers.

The second raid involved 16,800 bottles of wine hidden in drinking water packaging being seized.

In the third raid, 24,132 bottles of wine were confiscated after smugglers tried to import them through Jeddah Islamic Port hidden in containers labeled ‘machine filters.’

The possession and sale of alcohol remain prohibited in Saudi Arabia where both offenses are punishable by jail terms.

Read more:

Toxic liquor kills 25 people in northern India

Iranian child in coma after being given alcohol for ‘coronavirus protection’

Heavy alcohol drinking raises coronavirus risk: Experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Afghan women protest in Herat calling for rights to work, get an education: Report Afghan women protest in Herat calling for rights to work, get an education: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More