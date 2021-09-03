Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students

Every school student in the United Arab Emirates is being offered the chance to experience four curated educational journeys of Expo 2020 Dubai for free, with the Expo School program booking system now open to public and private schools throughout the country, according to Dubai Media Office.

Each journey is a fun, immersive learning experience designed to inspire students of all ages to think critically, communicate effectively and grow intellectually.

The four journeys – Legacy of the UAE, World of Opportunities, Sustainable Planet and Universe in Motion – take place across Expo’s three vibrant Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), as well as through various pavilions celebrating the legacy and future of the UAE. Each journey delivers unique learning opportunities aligned with the UAE’s diverse school curricula.

Expo School program Vice President Alya al-Ali said today’s young learners are key in building a better future.

He added that it is imperative that they empower the young learners with the skills of the future, and engage them in conversations that will make a difference.

“Each of our four journeys offers students a meaningful, educational and fun experience. We aim to inspire them in an immersive and engaging environment where they can explore key drivers of future progress and discover the latest technologies and ideas being showcased across 200-plus pavilions. We encourage every school in the UAE to make the most of these free, fascinating learning opportunities at Expo 2020,” he added.

Reservations, made on the booking system, include entry to Expo 2020, express entry into thematic pavilions, as well as an identification band for students. Expo will also grant complimentary access for accompanying adults, with different ratios, depending on the age group of the students.

Expo 2020 will operate with enhanced health and safety measures for all visitors, in line with the latest information and guidance from local and international authorities, including Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.

Expo 2020 Dubai invites visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, including the chance to discover a wide range of cultural and artistic initiatives dedicated to broadening horizons and bringing together people, communities, and nations.

