Houthi leader Mohammad Hussein al-Houthi killed in an airstrike: Sources

Yemeni sources have reported the killing of the Iran-backed Houthis leader, Mohammad Hussein al-Houthi, who is close to Abdul Malik al-Houthi in an air raid in Marib.

Meanwhile, Arab coalition warplanes have targeted separate sites of the Houthi militia, in the vicinity of Marib Governorate, incurring losses in life and equipment.

The Yemeni army spokesman, Brigadier General Abdo Majali, confirmed that the Yemeni army advanced on various fronts of fighting in Marib, after repelling a Houthi attack, denying the militia’s progress towards the center of the Rahba district.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched a military campaign since February to advance towards the city of Marib, despite the appeals of the United Nations and Washington, as well as humanitarian organizations to stop these attacks, for fear of thousands of displaced people in the province.

The militias, which failed in achieving progress amid popular and military resistance, continue their attacks to control the city, located in an oil-rich province.

