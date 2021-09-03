UAE sends plane with urgent food, medical assistance to Afghanistan

The UAE has sent a plane carrying urgent medical and food aid to Afghanistan on Friday, as part of its contribution to provide the basic and necessary needs of thousands of Afghan families, especially the most vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The urgent assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian role being played by the UAE to provide full support to the Afghan people in the current circumstances, the report said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The UAE foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that “this is the first (Emirati) aid flight since the recent events in Afghanistan.”



The UAE assistance was not limited to humanitarian aid only, said the WAM report. A few days ago, under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the UAE hosted thousands of Afghan families and provided them with care in the community temporarily.

Read more:



Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources

Need joint efforts to discuss ‘legalizing’ political force in Afghanistan: Putin

Afghan domestic flights to resume Friday: Ariana Afghan Airlines