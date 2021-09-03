.
US Secretary Blinken heading to Qatar, Germany for Afghanistan talks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Sep. 3, 2021. (AFP)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Sep. 3, 2021. (AFP)

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday that he would be traveling to Qatar over the weekend before stopping in Germany on his way back to Washington.

Blinken said that he was leaving Sunday, which also happens to be the day Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin embarks on a tour of Gulf states, to show “deep gratitude” to Qatar.

Qatar has been the main relocation site for evacuees from Afghanistan since President Joe Biden decided on an abrupt withdrawal.

On his way back to the US, Blinken said he would visit Ramstein Base in Germany and also meet with his German counterpart.

