Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden drone aimed at Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition forces intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia at the city of Khamis Mushait, SPA reported Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The coalition continues to carry out operations to protect civilians, a spokesperson said.

Houthis regularly carry out remote attacks on targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

An Arab-led coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 after a civil war broke out between the Houthis and the internationally-recognized government.

The attempted strike follows a battle in Yemen’s Marib in which 43 Houthis and 22 government forces personnel were killed.

Read more:

At least 65 dead in battle for Marib, Yemen: Military

Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Saudi foreign ministry condemns Houthi attack on Yemen airbase