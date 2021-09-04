.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden drone aimed at Khamis Mushait

  • Font
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
File photo

Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden drone aimed at Khamis Mushait

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Arab coalition forces intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia at the city of Khamis Mushait, SPA reported Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coalition continues to carry out operations to protect civilians, a spokesperson said.

Houthis regularly carry out remote attacks on targets in southern Saudi Arabia.

An Arab-led coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 after a civil war broke out between the Houthis and the internationally-recognized government.

The attempted strike follows a battle in Yemen’s Marib in which 43 Houthis and 22 government forces personnel were killed.

Read more:

At least 65 dead in battle for Marib, Yemen: Military

Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Saudi foreign ministry condemns Houthi attack on Yemen airbase

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort ‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort
Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students
Senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader dies of ‘illness’: IRNA Senior military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader dies of ‘illness’: IRNA
More burqas being sold in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover More burqas being sold in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More